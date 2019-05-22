Muere Eduard Punset a los 82 años

El divulgador científico Eduard Punset ha fallecido este miércoles a los 82 años en Barcelona tras una larga enfermedad, según ha anunciado la familia en Twitter.
En la misma red social, la familia ofrece una serie de imágenes "en su recuerdo y homenaje" y destaca que "a lo largo de toda su vida dedicó su formidable talento y energía a divulgar y compartir ideas y conocimientos, apoyándose en su insaciable curiosidad y su eterno optimismo".
En el día de hoy, 22 de mayo, ha fallecido en Barcelona, tras una una larga enfermedad, Eduard Punset.— Eduard Punset (@epunset) 22 de mayo de 2019
Su familia, en estos momentos tristes para tantos, quiere compartir estas imágenes, recogidas por el equipo de su programa de divulgación científica Redes, en recuerdo
y homenaje a quien a lo largo de toda su vida dedicó su formidable talento y energía a divulgar y compartir ideas y conocimientos, apoyándose en su insaciable curiosidad y su eterno optimismo. pic.twitter.com/23NVhZzENG— Eduard Punset (@epunset) 22 de mayo de 2019
Nacido en Barcelona en 1936, Punset estudió derecho en la Universidad Complutense de Madrid, cursó Ciencias Económicas en Londres y París y ejerció el periodismo económico en la BBC y en The Economist. Colaboró con otros medios de comunicación (en Público escribió algún artículo), escribió decenas de libros y recibió premios como la Creu de Sant Jordi de la Generalitat en 2011.
Punset entró en política tras la muerte de Francisco Franco y fue elegido diputado en las primeras elecciones al Parlament en 1980 por Centristes de Catalunya-UCD. Ejerció como ministro de Relaciones para las Comunidades Europeas entre 1980 y 1981, con Adolfo Suárez, y fue eurodiputado por el CDS durante siete años.
Posteriormente alcanzó gran popularidad como divulgador científico en diversos programas de televisión, como Redes, que presentó y dirigió durante 18 años. Pudo entrevistar a prestigiosos científicos como los cosmólogos Lawrence Krauss, Leonard Susskind y Max Tegmark, los biólogos Richard Dawkins o Lynn Margulis o el etólogo Frans Waal sobre el origen del Universo y la vida, la evolución biológica, la naturaleza humana y animal o el destino del Homo Sapiens, la Tierra y el Cosmos.
