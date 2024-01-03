Muere el humorista Arévalo a los 76 años

madridActualizado:
El cómico Paco Arévalo ha fallecido este martes en València a los 76 años, según han informado la revista Semana y el diario Las Provincias.
Semana, que cita fuentes familiares, asegura que su hijo lo ha encontrado sin vida en su domicilio, aunque por ahora se desconocen las causas del fallecimiento.
