Muere Ragnar, el mastín localizado en Elche en avanzado estado de desnutrición

MADRID
La protectora 'Huellas Salvadas' ha informado este lunes, por medio de su cuenta de Twitter, del fallecimiento esta madrugada del mastín de 7 años localizado la semana pasada en avanzado estado de desnutrición en la partida de Vallongas en Elche (Alicante).
La Policía Local de Elche trata de identificar ahora al dueño del animal, que carecía de chip, y que pesaba menos de 20 kilos, cuando en condiciones normales debería rondar los 60.
En el tuit, la protectora se hace eco de las tristes palabras de su presidenta por el fallecimiento del animal:
Ragnar fue encontrado por un vecino de Elche en las inmediaciones de las instalaciones de la empresa de limpieza Urbaser en un estado lamentable. El animal estaba famélico, se le notaban las costillas, las patas trasteras apenas tenían musculatura y agonizaba en el momento del hallazgo y, después de hacerse cargo de él la entidad Huellas Salvadas, se recuperó un poco.
La asociación hizo un llamamiento a la colaboración ciudadana para tratar de salvar la vida de Ragnar, nombre del legendario rey nórdico, ya que acumularon gastos superiores a los mil euros en apenas 24 horas.
Los veterinarios que han atendido al perro creen que pudo estar encerrado en un campo o en un almacén. Sin embargo, pese a todos los esfuerzos el animal no ha podido recuperarse y finalmente ha fallecido este lunes.
