MadridActualizado:
Al menos 20 personas, entre ellas nueve mujeres y un niño de corta edad, murieron hoy ahogadas al naufragar un bote precario frente a las costas de Túnez, informó la Guardia Costera local.
La embarcación había salido de madrugada de una de las playas próximas al puerto meridional de Sfax, segunda ciudad en importancia de Túnez, con la intención de llegar a la cercana isla italiana de Lampedusa y se hundió debido a las malas condiciones, el sobrepeso y las condiciones climáticas adversas, con lluvia, fuertes vientos y gran oleaje, agregó la fuente.
Los cadáveres aparecieron flotando frente a la conocida playa de Sidi Mansour y pertenecen a diez hombres, nueve mujeres y un niño de corta edad, la mayor parte de ellos provenientes de distintos países de África subsahariana, por su parte, una fuente de Seguridad en la zona.
Fueron recogidos por una patrullera de la Guardia Costera con ayuda de varios barcos de pesca, que igualmente contribuyeron a salvar a tres personas, un hombre y dos mujeres originarios de Costa de Marfil y Guinea, que flotaban en la zona del naufragio, donde prosiguen las operaciones de búsqueda.
