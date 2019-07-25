El presidente de Túnez, Beji Caïd Essebsi, ha muerto hoy a los 92 años de edad en un hospital militar de la capital tunecina, tras sufrir la tercera crisis de salud en apenas un mes, según ha informado la Presidencia en un breve comunicado.
Su muerte tiene lugar en medio de un conflicto político en su país a causa de la aprobación de la nueva ley electoral, informó el palacio presidencial. Essebsi llegó al cargo en 2014 y ya había anunciado que no se presentaría a la reelección el 17 de noviembre argumentando que "Túnez tenía muchos talentos".
Essebsi había ingresado la noche del pasado miércoles aquejado de una "grave crisis de salud", informó su hijo Hafed Caïd Essebsi, secretario general del partido que el mandatario fundó, Nidaa Tunis.
Tras la muerte del mandatario, y en virtud a la nueva Constitución, la jefatura del Estado pasa de forma interina al presidente del Parlamento, Mohamad Ennaceur, de 85 años, que también sufre un delicado estado de salud.
Enneceur tiene tres meses para convocar comicios presidenciales, que se celebrarían, si no hay cambios, bajo la antigua ley electoral.
Miembro de la aristocracia política que gobierna en Túnez desde la independencia, Essebsi ha muerto sin ratificar la polémica enmienda a la ley electoral aprobada por el Parlamento hace un mes y que, entre otras directrices, endurece los requisitos para aspirar a la candidatura presidencial.
También facilita el regreso a la vida política y electoral de la vieja guardia que escoltó al derrocado presidente Zinedin el Abedin Ben Ali, durante cuya dictadura Esssebsi ejerció brevemente de presidente del Parlamento.
