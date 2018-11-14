Una mujer ingresó ayer con heridas graves en el hospital Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida después de ser agredida con un hacha por su pareja, un hombre que se suicidó poco después y cuyo cadáver apareció en un camino del vecino municipio de Alpicat.
Según han informado los Mossos d'Esquadra, los hechos sucedieron en la noche del lunes al martes, en el domicilio de la pareja en la capital leridana, cuando el hombre atacó con el hacha a la mujer, a la que causó varías heridas en distintas partes del cuerpo.
Pese a ello, la mujer pudo llamar a la policía y alertar a los Mossos de la agresión, y al llegar a la vivienda, en el barrio de Vila Montcada de Lleida, la socorrieron y fue trasladada al hospital Arnau de Vilanova, donde quedó ingresada.
El hombre, que no se encontraba en la vivienda al llegar los agentes, fue hallado sin vida en la mañana de ayer después de haberse ahorcado en un camino del término de Alpicat.
Según fuentes de los Mossos, no consta que la mujer, de unos 35 años, al igual que su pareja, hubiera denunciado anteriormente al hombre por agresiones.
Las cifras que arrastra la violencia machista, reportadas en octubre de 2018, son de 964 asesinadas desde 2003. Sólo en este 2018 han sido registrados 87 feminicidios.
Teléfono gratuito de atención a víctimas de violencia machista: 016
