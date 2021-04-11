LUGO
Dos mujeres, madre e hija de 89 y 48 años de edad, fueron encontradas en estado de desnutrición en una vivienda de Chantada (Lugo), en la que llevaban varios días encerradas, por lo que tuvieron que ser trasladadas hasta un centro hospitalario.
Según informan a Europa Press fuentes de la Policía Local, fueron los vecinos los que dieron la voz de alarma al Ayuntamiento, ya que llevaban varios días sin ver a estas dos personas.
De este modo, los agentes se aproximaron hasta la casa durante varios días para tratar de localizarlas, dado que tampoco se tenía constancia de familiares con los que las mujeres mantuviesen el contacto. A pesar de que llamaron repetidas veces a la puerta, no vieron indicios de actividad en la vivienda. De acuerdo con el relato de la Policía Local, finalmente se solicitó una orden judicial para poder articular un dispositivo con el que acceder al domicilio.
Con la ayuda de los bomberos, que rompieron un cristal del primer piso, los policías lograron entrar en la casa y hallaron a las dos mujeres en una cama desnutridas y deshidratadas, mientras que el domicilio se encontraba en muy malas condiciones. Además, en el momento en que las localizaron, ninguna de las dos lograban articular un discurso coherente.
Entonces, los agentes avisaron al 061-Urxencias Sanitarias del Sergas (Servizo Galego de Saúde) para que diese atención médica a las dos mujeres. Finalmente, fueron trasladadas hasta el hospital comarcal de Monforte, donde todavía se encuentran.
