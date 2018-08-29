La actriz Daryl Hannah y el músico Neil Young podrían haberse casado el pasado fin de semana en California, según varios medios internacionales y su propio guitarrista, Mark Miller, quien ha felicitado a la pareja por su "boda" a través de su perfil en Facebook: "Deseo que tengan una relación feliz y duradera".
El diario The Mirror dio la primicia al informar de que Daryl Hannah, de 57 años, y Neil Young, de 72, habían contraído matrimonio durante un acto íntimo celebrado en Atascadero, California.
Previamente, podrían haber celebrado otra ceremonia privada en el yate del músico cerca de las islas San Juan, en el estado de Washington.
