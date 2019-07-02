Los vehículos silenciosos tendrán que emitan ruido obligatoriamente. La Unión Europa ha aprobado la medida, que afectará a todos los vehículos eléctricos e híbridos que se comercialicen a partir de julio de 2021.
Las nueva ley, que obliga a actualizar los requisitos del Sistema de Alerta de Vehículos Acústicos (AVAS), afecta a los vehículos de las categorías M y N. Estos son los vehículos concebidos para el transporte de personas y su equipaje, y los vehículos fabricados para el transporte de mercancías.
La iniciativa además explica que los vehículos deberán emitir sonido al circular marcha atrás o a menos de 20 kilómetros por hora. También, la legislación especifica que, aunque el nivel de decibelios lo pueden decidir los fabricantes, debe rondar entre los 56 y los 75 decibelios y que el sonido deberá ser parecido al de un motor de combustión tradicional.
Los vehículos silenciosos también son peligrosos
Dos años tienen los fabricantes para cambiar y actualizar sus vehículos silenciosos. El mismo tiempo tienen los consumidores para acostumbrase de nuevo al ruido, ya que la ley afecta a los vehículos que se comercialicen a partir de julio de 2021.
A pesar de que se ha demostrado que el ruido que generan los vehículos es perjudicial, es peor la escasa seguridad que generan los vehículos silenciosos (vehículos híbridos y eléctricos) que no alertan a otros usuarios de su presencia, según informa la propia ley.
La Unión Europea ha adoptado la ley como medida de protección contra personas con discapacidad visual o ciclistas, que no pueden observar como el vehículo se aproxima y tampoco lo pueden escuchar. Así, se pretende reducir la tasa de atropellos.
