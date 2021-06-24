Estás leyendo: Noelia, víctima de violencia de género, pide ayuda ante la inminente salida de su agresor de la cárcel

Noelia, víctima de violencia de género, pide ayuda ante la inminente salida de su agresor de la cárcel

Este jueves el hombre que la agredió sale a la calle por primera vez tras seis años en prisión por intentar matarla. A pesar de que tiene una orden de alejamiento de ella, al joven afirma no sentirse protegida. Sus casas están a 10 minutos de distancia.

Noelia pide ayuda ante la inminente salida de su maltratador de la cárcel. Atlas

"Tengo 28 años y no quiero morir ni que nadie me mate". Así expresaba Noelia, una joven de 28 años víctima de violencia machista, su terror ante la inminente salida de la cárcel del hombre que la agredió hace seis años. Disfrutará por primera vez de un permiso penitenciario.

Cuando tenía 22 su novio aprovechó que estaba dormida para agredirla. "No se si por celos o por qué", explica la mujer. Noelia muestra las marcas que le dejé la agresión en distintas zonas del cuerpo. Tras la paliza intentó asfixiarla. Primero usando las manos y luego una almohada y como no lo consiguió la acuchilló en numerosas ocasiones. Muchas de las agresiones fueron en la cabeza. Sólo la dejó cuando creyó que estaba muerta.

"Perdí la audición del lado izquierdo y me dejó un problema a nivel neurológico", explica. Pero el daño más duro de superar ha sido el psicológico. Desde entonces reconoce vivir con fobia y con mucho miedo.

Este jueves, tras seis años en prisión, su agresor tiene el primer permiso penitenciario y saldrá a la calle. "El problema es que su casa y la mía están a 10 minutos, afirma Noelia. Su agresor tiene un orden de alejamiento de ella pero no se siente protegida por ella. Afirma que esa orden "es papel mojado".

