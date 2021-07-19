Estás leyendo: Once heridos trasladados al hospital al arrollar un coche una terraza de un bar en Marbella

Once heridos trasladados al hospital al arrollar un coche una terraza de un bar en Marbella

El suceso ha ocurrido sobre las 15:25 horas, según han asegurado unos testigos, que han detallado que se han vivido momentos de pánico al irrumpir el automóvil en una zona muy transitada. El conductor del vehículo ya ha sido detenido.

El coche que ha atropellado a nueve personas.
marbella

Actualizado:

Once personas han resultado heridas este lunes en Marbella al invadir un vehículo la acera en la céntrica avenida Miguel Cano y arrasar con las terrazas de varios restaurantes, tras lo que ha sido detenido el conductor. 

De las once personas ingresadas en el Hospital de Marbella, una está en observación en Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) y a otra persona se le han realizado algunas pruebas y está pendiente de resultados; mientras que el resto no presenta lesiones importantes, según ha sabido Europa Press.

Fuentes policiales han confirmado la detención del conductor del vehículo, un hombre de 30 años y nacionalidad española, en relación con los hechos, descartando la etiología terrorista como causa del accidente. Asimismo, han indicado que se realizan diligencias para el total esclarecimiento de los hechos.

El suceso ha ocurrido sobre las 15:25 horas, según han asegurado a EFE testigos, que han detallado que se han vivido momentos de pánico al irrumpir el automóvil en una zona muy transitada.

El concejal de Seguridad Ciudadana, José Eduardo Díaz, ha explicado que, al parecer, el vehículo ha entrado por la acera izquierda de la calle peatonal Miguel Cano, arrollando a viandantes y clientes que se encontraban en la terraza de un establecimiento hasta que ha terminado empotrado al final de la vía

Varias ambulancias se han desplazado al lugar de los hechos, además de efectivos de las Policía Local y Nacional, así como un camión de Bomberos y la zona tuvo que ser acordonada. 

La Policía ha detenido al conductor, varón de treinta años de edad, nacionalidad española y vecino de Marbella, que conducía un turismo de color blanco, y agentes del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía tratan de esclarecer las causas de lo ocurrido.

