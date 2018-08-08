Michelle Bachelet ha sido nombrada por el secretario general de Naciones Unidas, Antonio Guterres, nueva jefa de Derechos Humanos de la organización, tal como afirmaron fuentes diplomáticos este miércoles.
Este nombramiento debe ser ahora aprobado por la Asamblea General de la ONU, compuesta por 193 miembros. La exmandataria sudamericana podría reemplazar al extrovertido jordano Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, quien se retira a fin de mes tras un período de cuatro años en el cargo, con base en Ginebra.
Tal como avanza la agencia Reuters, la vicesecretaria general de la ONU, Amina Mohammed, comentó este nombramiento con un grupo de embajadores, según fuentes diplomáticas bajo condición de anonimato.
Bachelet tiene una larga carrera política y ha ocupado ya puestos de relevancia en es sistema de Naciones Unidas. Víctima de detenciones y torturas bajo la dictadura de Pinochet, Bachallet llegó a la presidencia de Chile por primera vez en el año 2006. Hasta 2010, año en que acabó su mandato, impulsó políticas sociales y consiguió un crecimiento económico sostenible en uno de los países más desarrollados de sudamérica., lo que le granjeó gran popularidad.
Posteriormente, Bachelet encabezó ONU Mujeres, organismo para la igualdad de género y el empoderamiento de las mujeres, entre 2010 y 2013, antes de regresar a Chile, donde volvió a ser presidenta de la nación entre 2014 y 2018. Abandonó este mandato poco después de haber conseguido que Chile aprobara la ley que despenaliza el aborto en tres causales, sacando a este país de la lista de los más restrictivos en materia de interrupción del embarazo.
A comienzos de mes, Zeid afirmó a los medios en Nueva York que no aspiraría a un segundo período, porque no creía contar con el apoyo de potencias mundiales clave, como Estados Unidos, China y Rusia.
