Estás leyendo: El Papa emérito reaparece con un libro en el que dice que el matrimonio igualitario es una "deformación de la conciencia"

Público
Público

El Papa emérito reaparece con un libro en el que dice que el matrimonio igualitario es una "deformación de la conciencia"

Las últimas declaraciones públicas de Benedicto XVI son de 2020, cuando, en una entrevista, volvió a arremeter contra el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo. 

22/08/2011 Benedicto XVI en una misa en la catedral de la Almudena
Benedicto XVI en una misa en la catedral de la Almudena. Marta Fernández / Europa Press (Foto de ARCHIVO)

madrid

Actualizado:

El Papa emérito, Benedicto XVI—Joseph Ratzinger—, ha reaparecido con un nuevo libro, La verdadera Europa: Identidad y misión, cuyo prólogo ha escrito el actual pontífice, Francisco.

En él, Benedicto XVI señala que el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo es "una deformación de la conciencia", al tiempo que ha lamentado que esta idea haya "penetrado profundamente en sectores de personas católicas". 

Según Ratzinger, el hecho de que en 16 países europeos se haya legalizado el matrimonio igualitario, supone que este asunto "ha tomado una nueva dimensión que no puede ignorarse". 

No es la primera vez que Benedicto XVI se posiciona públicamente de esta manera en lo que al matrimonio igualitario se refiere. Y, en este libro, que acaba de comercializarse en Italia, ha reforzado su posición

Después de que anunciara su retirada, en febrero de 2013, y fuera relevado por el actual Papa Francisco, el ex pontífice ha llevado una vida "apartada de los focos". Además, ha escrito diversos libros y, en mayo de 2020, el periodista Peter Seewald publicó una biografía sobre Benedicto XVI que incluye una entrevista en la que, de nuevo, el ex Papa arremetía contra el matrimonio homosexual.

Su última aparición pública fue el pasado mes de marzo, en una fotografía, junto al presidente dell’Istituto Nazionale Azzurro  y su secretario personal, Mons. Georg Gäenswein. 

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público