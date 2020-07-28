Estás leyendo: Las consecuencias directas de la pandemia: los hogares con todos sus miembros en paro suben un 7%, su mayor alza en 8 años

Parados por la pandemia Las consecuencias directas de la pandemia: los hogares con todos sus miembros en paro suben un 7%, su mayor alza en 8 años

El número de hogares con todos sus miembros en situación de desempleo se ha situado en 1.148.800, según datos de la Encuesta de Población Activa.

madrid

europa press

Los hogares con todos sus miembros en paro subieron en 74.900 en el segundo trimestre, un 7% más respecto al trimestre anterior, su mayor alza desde el primer trimestre de 2012. 

De esta forma, el número de hogares con todos sus miembros en situación de desempleo se situó en 1.148.800, según datos de la Encuesta de Población Activa (EPA) difundida este martes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) y que recoge los efectos de la crisis sanitaria y del estado de alarma en el mercado laboral.

Los hogares con todos sus miembros en paro se han incrementado en 156.000

En el último año, los hogares con todos sus miembros en paro se han incrementado en 156.000, con un avance en términos relativos del 15,7% respecto al segundo trimestre del año pasado, el más elevado desde el el cuarto trimestre de 2012.

Por su parte, los hogares con todos sus integrantes ocupados bajaron en 311.300 en relación al trimestre anterior (-2,9%), hasta un total de 10.385.100 hogares. En términos interanuales, hay ahora 261.000 hogares menos con todos sus miembros ocupados que un año antes (-2,4%).

Los hogares con al menos un activo 

Los hogares con al menos un activo bajaron en 283.000 respecto al trimestre anterior (-2,1%), hasta los 13,24 millones, y en el último año se han reducido en 171.300, un 1,3%.

Por último, los hogares en los que no hay ningún activo subieron en 293.400 en el segundo trimestre, hasta 5,53 millones, un 5,6% más que en el trimestre anterior. En el último año, estos hogares han aumentado en 278.600 (+5,3%).

