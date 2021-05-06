¿Qué pasa si te llaman para vacunarte contra la covid en verano y estás de vacaciones?

madridActualizado:
El objetivo del Gobierno en su plan de vacunación es que a finales de agosto, el 70% de la población esté vacunada contra la covid-19. Pero, ¿qué pasa si te llaman para vacunarte y estás de vacaciones? Al ser preguntada por esta cuestión, la ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, afirmó este miércoles que "los servicios de salud avisan con tiempo. Si no, habrá que esperar a que acabe el turno de la cohorte para poder volver a vacunarse". No obstante, la decisión final recae sobre las comunidades autónomas.
"Está previsto para aquellas personas que tienen tarjeta de desplazado y por tanto ya están siendo vacunadas en la comunidad autónoma a la que se han desplazado. Esa cuestión que usted plantea no tengo constancia que haya sido contemplada. En cualquier caso, los servicios de salud avisan con tiempo para que puedan ser vacunados y, si no, habrá que esperar a cuando acabe el turno del corte para poder volver a vacunarse", explicó la ministra.
Algunas autonomías ya se han pronunciado al respecto. Las directrices varían en cada región. Así, en el País Valencià se establece un plan de vacunación para que no afecte a las vacaciones de los citados. Por ello, la Generalitat volverá a citar a los ciudadanos para que todos puedan ser vacunados si se encuentran fuera de la región.
La Comunidad de Madrid ya anunció el pasado mes de abril que los ciudadanos podrán elegir la fecha en verano. "Vamos a avanzar en el sistema de citación de pacientes", explicó el viceconsejero de Salud Pública y Plan covid-19, Antonio Zapatero.
En Castilla y León, según recoge Burgos Noticias, todavía no se ha detallado si se instaurará un sistema para elegir cita en verano. Mientras, el resto de comunidades aún no se han pronunciado.
