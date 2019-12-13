Polémica por un cuadro con transexuales y parejas gais en un iglesia sueca

Una versión multirracial y LGTBI del paraíso creada por la artista sueca Elisabeth Ohlson Wallin ha levantado la polémica en la iglesia de de San Pablo de Malmö. La sacerdote del templo, Sofia Tunebro instaló la obra en la que aparecen personas transexuales y parejas homosexuales, en lugar de Adán y Eva, en el altar de la iglesia, pero la pintura se descolgará en los próximos días después de las numerosas críticas recibidas de parte de grupos de extremaderecha y sectores poderosos de la Iglesia luterana sueca, según recoge La Vanguardia.

El cuadro, que está colgado desde el pasado 1 de diciembre, ha sido objeto de debate desde que se creó en el año 2012. Mientras que para Tunebro supone un gran respiro para muchos que, por fin, sienten que están representados en la Iglesia, para otros, como el obispo de Lund, el cuadro es una pintura "gnóstica", ya que, para él, puede transmitir una definición del mensaje cristiano diferente de la que es habitual en la Iglesia sueca, según el diario Sydsvenskan .

Mientras, para el pastor jefe de la Iglesia sueca en Malmö, Per Svensson, El conflicto radica en la serpiente, que normalmente se asocia con el demonio o el mal y en la obra se convierte en un transexual: "Con lo que se puede llegar a interpretar que los transexuales son el demonio, algo que la Iglesia no puede defender", ha explicado. Para la artista, estos motivos no son más que una excusa y ha anunciado que hará una nueva pintura.

"La iglesia de San Pablo debería ser la primera del mundo con una obra LGTBI-friendly en el altar, y deberíamos estar orgullosos", ha puntualizado la artista. La Iglesia sueca celebra matrimonios entre personas del mismo sexo desde hace 10 años.