La Policía de Lugo desaloja a una peregrina alemana que montó una tienda de campaña en un cementerio

La mujer, que se encontraba haciendo el Camino de Santiago, pasó la noche sobre un nicho.

Mujer acampada sobre un nicho en el cementerio de San Lázaro en Lugo, Galicia, el pasado 2 de octubre.
Mujer acampada sobre un nicho en el cementerio de San Lázaro en Lugo, Galicia, el pasado 2 de octubre. Policía Local de Lugo

El pasado sábado 2 de octubre por la mañana, el párroco de la Igrexa de San Lázaro (Lugo, Galicia) advirtió a la Policia local de que se trasladara al cementerio por la presencia de una tienda de campaña, más concretamente sobre un nicho.

La madrugada previa al aviso, los vecinos cercano a la parroquia se alertaron de que había alguien extraño en el cementerio de San Lázaro, según informa La Voz de Galicia. Probablemente, tal y como después se dieron cuenta los mismos vecinos, se trataba de una persona despistada y no de alguien con intención de hacer daño. 

Los agentes de la Policía comprobaron que era una mujer de nacionalidad alemana. Estaba haciendo el Camino de Santiago y había instalado una tienda de campaña en el interior del cementerio para poder pernoctar. Fue identificada y posteriormente requerida para que desalojara del lugar, lo que la turista hizo al momento, según informa en un comunicado la Policía Local de Lugo.

