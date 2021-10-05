La Policía de Lugo desaloja a una peregrina alemana que montó una tienda de campaña en un cementerio

lugo
El pasado sábado 2 de octubre por la mañana, el párroco de la Igrexa de San Lázaro (Lugo, Galicia) advirtió a la Policia local de que se trasladara al cementerio por la presencia de una tienda de campaña, más concretamente sobre un nicho.
La madrugada previa al aviso, los vecinos cercano a la parroquia se alertaron de que había alguien extraño en el cementerio de San Lázaro, según informa La Voz de Galicia. Probablemente, tal y como después se dieron cuenta los mismos vecinos, se trataba de una persona despistada y no de alguien con intención de hacer daño.
Los agentes de la Policía comprobaron que era una mujer de nacionalidad alemana. Estaba haciendo el Camino de Santiago y había instalado una tienda de campaña en el interior del cementerio para poder pernoctar. Fue identificada y posteriormente requerida para que desalojara del lugar, lo que la turista hizo al momento, según informa en un comunicado la Policía Local de Lugo.
