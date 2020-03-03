Estás leyendo: Cuatro comunidades continúan en alerta naranja por la borrasca Karine

Cuatro comunidades continúan en alerta naranja por la borrasca Karine

El temporal comienza a ceder aunque todavía hay riesgo por nevadas que dejarán hasta 20 centímetros de espesor, fuerte viento y olas de hasta siete metros de altura.

Una pareja pesea este lunes por una localidad de Lugo, nevada tras el paso de la borrasca Karine. EFE
madrid

efe

La borrasca Karine comienza a ceder aunque todavía mantiene en alerta naranja a cuatro comunidades por nevadas, que dejarán hasta 20 centímetros de espesor, por fuerte viento y por mala mar con olas de siete metros de altura, informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet).

En Galicia hay alerta naranja por mar combinada del noroeste con olas entre los cinco a seis metros en las provincias de A Coruña y Lugo, y alerta amarilla en las mismas provincias por rachas de viento entre 70 y 90 kilómetros por hora.

En Asturias persiste el aviso naranja por fenómenos costeros adversos por viento del oeste arreciando rápidamente olas entre seis y siete metros; Aragón ha activado la alerta naranja por nevadas en Huesca donde se prevé una acumulación de 20 centímetros de espesor en el Pirineo oscense por encima de los 800/900 metros.

Catalunya tiene aviso naranja por temporal de mar en Tarragona y Girona, y aviso amarillo por nevadas en la provincia de Lleida.

En las comunidades de Andalucía, Islas Baleares, Comunidad de Valencia, Castilla y León y en La Rioja hay alerta amarilla por mala mar, nieve con una acumulación entre 5 y 10 centímetros y por rachas máximas de viento que oscilarán entre los 70 y 100 kilómetros por hora.

La Aemet avisa de que con la alerta naranja existe un riesgo meteorológico importante y cierto grado de peligro para las actividades usuales, y con la amarilla no hay riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para actividades concretas.

