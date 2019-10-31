El puente de Todos los Santos traerá consigo el asentamiento de un clima otoñal, más propio de las fechas actuales que el tiempo vivido hasta ahora. Así lo ha confirmado la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET) a través de uno de sus portavoces en un vídeo informativo en su cuenta de Twitter.
De esta manera, durante este corto periodo vacacional se producirán lluvias en la península, especialmente en la vertiente atlántica, con mayor incidencia en comunidades como Galicia o las pertenecientes al Cantábrico oriental.
También pueden tener lugar precipitaciones en el resto del país, aunque de manera menos intensa, especialmente en las zonas montañosas, así como en las Baleares y las Canarias. No obstante, las regiones del Mediterráneo serán las únicas que quedarán libres de lluvias este puente.
En cuanto a las temperaturas, el viernes se mantendrán por encima de los veinte grados en la mayor parte del país, superando las máximas habituales para esta época del año. Sin embargo, a partir del sábado esta situación remitirá y las temperaturas comenzarán a normalizarse, descendiendo hasta los niveles habituales para estas fechas.
Esta tendencia se confirmará de manera definitiva el domingo, cuando se producirá una bajada generalizada de las temperaturas en todo el país, a excepción de nuevo de la zona mediterránea. Además de las precipitaciones y el ambiente más frío, este clima desapacible estará acompañado por vientos provenientes del noroeste.
Desde AEMET aclaraban que estas tendencias se mueven dentro de la normalidad, asentando un clima otoñal más propio de la época que el imperante hasta ahora. Además, tras el puente esta situación se perpetuará, persistiendo los vientos del noroeste causados por las bajas presiones que dejarán precipitaciones abundantes y temperaturas algo más frescas.
Estamos a las puertas de un #puente...y llegan cambios de tiempo. Parece que el #otoño, con #lluvias y ambiente más fresco, se afianza, y no solo en los días más inmediatos. En este #VídeoAEMET te lo contamos 📺👉 pic.twitter.com/jQtUQIERbn— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 30, 2019
