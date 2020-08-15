madridActualizado:
El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) ha publicado este sábado y, por tanto, ha oficializado el primer Convenio Colectivo del fútbol femenino para las jugadoras de Primera Iberdrola, después de que en los últimos días la Dirección General de Trabajo subsanase los problemas planteados por la Unión General de Trabajadores (UGT).
El escrito del sindicato, que decidió impugnar la cláusula impuesta por la Asociación de Futbolistas Españoles (AFE) para establecer un protocolo para la elección de la representación social para la negociación o modificación del Convenio, y el estado de alarma provocado por la pandemia de coronavirus han retrasado su publicación.
Otro de los puntos polémicos es el Artículo 20, el de la lista de compensación por derechos de formación, con el que los clubes impusieron recargos de hasta 500.000 euros a las jugadoras Sub-23. El sindicato Futbolistas ON lo denunció y pidió la nulidad, una medida a la que posteriormente se adhirió el Real Madrid.
El primer Convenio Colectivo para el fútbol femenino protege a las futbolistas profesionales, en sus puntos más destacados, en derechos por maternidad e incapacidad laboral, recoge un programa de recolocación tras su etapa de jugadora y asegura un contrato laboral acorde con la legislación y con una renta mínima de 16.000 euros al año.
Sin embargo, la Audiencia Nacional avaló la lista de compensación, al entender que fue presentada ante la Comisión Paritaria a tiempo y que la acción impide entrar a ponderar las circunstancias singulares de cada futbolista.
El 19 de febrero, tras duros meses de negociaciones, la Asociación de Clubes de Fútbol Femenino (ACFF), junto a representantes de AFE y Futbolistas ON presentaron el convenio durante un acto celebrado en el Congreso de los Diputados en Madrid. Atrás quedaba la huelga que paralizó durante el mes de noviembre la Primera Iberdrola.
