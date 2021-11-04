Por primera vez una mujer es nombrada "número dos" del Vaticano

madridActualizado:
Raffaella Petrini, de 52 años, ha sido nombrada secretaria general de la Gobernación del Estado de la Ciudad del Vaticano por el papa Francisco. La monja franciscana y politóloga es la primera mujer en ejercer el cargo de "número dos".
Antes de ser nombrada, Petrini era oficial de la Congregación para la Evangelización de los Pueblos. La monja pertenece a la Congregación de las Hermanas Franciscanas de la Eucaristía.
La secretaria general es licenciada en Ciencias Políticas por la Universidad Internacional Libre de Guido Carli, además es doctora por la Universidad Pontificia de San Tommaso d’Aquino, donde actualmente es docente de Economía del Bienestar y Sociología de los Procesos Económicos.
El pasado agosto otras seis mujeres fueron elegidas para altos cargos, en concreto dentro del Consejo de Economía. Una de ellas, la profesora Charlotte Kreuter-Kirchhof, fue nombrada en septiembre vicecoordinadora de este consejo.
También en agosto, el papa Francisco nombró a varias mujeres científicas miembros de la Pontificia Academia de las Ciencias, entre ellas a Emmanuelle Marie Charpentier, fundadora y directora de la Unidad Max Planck para la Ciencia de los Patógenos en Berlín y Premio Novel de Química en 2020.
Asimismo nombró a Donna Theo Strickland, profesora de física óptica en el Departamento de Física y Astronomía de la Universidad de Waterloo y galardonada en 2018 con el Nobel de la Física por haber inventado en 1985, junto con Gérard Mourou, la amplificación de pulsos chirp láser, pulsos ópticos ultracortos y de alta intensidad con láser que se utilizan en millones de cirugías oculares.
