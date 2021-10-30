MadridActualizado:
Los hechos sucedieron en la noche del martes, cuando una menor se fugó del centro de menores en el que residía. La víctima conoció a sus agresores en la zona de bares de la localidad mallorquina de Magaluf. Estos la llevaron hasta la vivienda de la que más tarde fue rescatada por la Guardia Civil. Este viernes, según ha informado Efe, el Juzgado de Instrucción número 8 de Palma ordenaba prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza para tres de los detenidos como presuntos autores de abusos sexuales a una joven de 17 años tutelada.
Según ha informado este sábado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Baleares, el cuarto detenido ha quedado en libertad provisional. Las detenciones de los cuatro hombres se produjeron el pasado miércoles por la mañana, después de que la víctima pidiera por teléfono ayuda a su monitora en el centro de menores y esta comunicara lo ocurrido a la Guardia Civil. Las autoridades se desplazaron al domicilio y allí procedieron a la detención. Más tarde, la joven fue devuelta al centro del que se escapó.
Según ha informado el Consell de Mallorca, "el envío de datos y localización de la menor, a través de la información recogida por sus trabajadores sociales, ha permitido el desenlace de las detenciones de los presuntos abusadores". Por su parte, el Instituto Mallorquín de Asuntos Sociales (IMAS), encargado de gestionar los centros de menores tutelados, agradeció a la Guardia Civil, al Servicio de Emergencias 112 y a los profesionales del Servicio de Infancia y Familia por su implicación en la protección de los menores tutelados, destacando el valor de la coordinación interinstitucional en la resolución de estos casos.
