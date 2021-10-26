Estás leyendo: PSOE y Unidas Podemos acuerdan darse una semana para negociar las enmiendas a la derogación de la 'ley mordaza'

PSOE y Unidas Podemos acuerdan darse una semana para negociar las enmiendas a la derogación de la 'ley mordaza'

A pesar de que las dos formaciones tienen mayoría en la Mesa de Congreso, han ido prorrogando de forma continuada las enmiendas parciales.

Foto del Ejecutivo después de la remodelación anunciada por Pedro Sánchez.
Foto del Ejecutivo después de la remodelación anunciada por Pedro Sánchez. E. Parra / Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

Los conflictos proliferan para el Gobierno de coalición. La disputa por la reforma laboral no es la única batalla política entre los dos partidos. El PSOE y Unidas Podemos deben negociar también las enmiendas que deberían facilitar la derogación de la Ley de Seguridad Ciudadana, más conocida como ley Mordaza.

Ha pasado más de un año hasta que se han vuelto a reanudar las renegociaciones sobre la reforma de la norma, aprobada bajo el Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy. A pesar de que las dos formaciones tienen mayoría en la Mesa de Congreso, han ido prorrogando de forma continuada las enmiendas parciales.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció en el 40º Congreso Federal su intención de acabar con la ley Mordaza. Acto seguido desde Unidas Podemos solicitaron gestionar ya las reformas y dejar de prorrogar la negociación.

Entre los puntos más sensibles para el grupo confederal está acabar con las llamadas 'devoluciones en caliente' porque "atenta contra los derechos humanos". Echenique ha reiterado la importancia que tiene para los morados que salga adelante una nueva norma que "respete y blinde el derecho a la manifestación".

