Estás leyendo: El PSOE insiste en que la reforma laboral concierne a todo el Gobierno y no sólo al Ministerio de Trabajo

Público
Público

Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE El PSOE insiste en que la reforma laboral concierne a todo el Gobierno y no sólo al Ministerio de Trabajo

Sánchez dice al PSOE que quiere hacer "una buena reforma laboral". El portavoz socialista, Felipe Sicilia, asegura que se van a incorporar nuevos derechos, "sin olvidar los recortes laborales que hizo el PP, y que nosotros recuperaremos". El PSOE respalda a la presidenta del Congreso, "porque ha cumplido escrupulosamente con la ley".-

El portavoz adjunto del Comité Electoral del PSOE, Felipe Sicilia, ofrece una rueda de prensa tras la reunión del Comité Electoral del partido en Ferraz. EFE/ J.J.Guillén
El portavoz del PSOE, Felipe Sicilia, en rueda de prensa. EFE/ J.J.Guillén.

madrid

Actualizado:

El portavoz de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE, Felipe Sicilia, insistió en que la reforma laboral, que calificó como uno de los proyectos más importantes de la legislatura, concierte a todo el Gobierno y no sólo al Ministerio de Trabajo.

Sicilia justificaba así la incursión de la vicepresidenta primera, Nadia Calviño, en esta negociación cuando estaba llegando a su recta final. El portavoz socialista dijo que dicha reforma afecta a muchos ministerios, y citó Industria, Educación, Turismo, Hacienda, Igualdad y Economía; y que la parte socialista del Gobierno "quería saber y quiere participar".

El portavoz socialista indicó que el propio presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, manifestó en la Ejecutiva que su objetivo es hacer "una buena reforma laboral" y que, según Sicilia, buscará incorporar nuevos derechos laborales, "sin olvidar los recortes laborales que hizo el PP y que nosotros derogaremos", dijo.

Sicilia vaticinó que finalmente habrá una reforma laboral de todo el Gobierno y que finalmente se acordará, y puso como ejemplo lo ocurrido con la ley de Vivienda que este martes, finalmente, irá al Consejo de Ministros.

Por ello, restó trascendencia a la reunión de estar tarde de la mesa de seguimiento del Gobierno de coalición y aseguró que se dialogará, se debatirá y  mostró su convencimiento de que habrá una solución pactada entre ambas partes. "Esto es la normalidad en un Gobierno de coalición que forman dos fuerzas distintas", añadió.

Sicilia, con poco éxito, insistió en que más allá del debate nominativo sobre "derogar la reforma laboral", como habla Unidas Podemos, el objetivo del Gobierno es hacer una nueva reforma laboral que, lógicamente, hará decaer la que está en vigor.

Sicilia no cree, como apuntó Yolanda Díaz, que el Gobierno de coalición esté en una situación delicada

En contra de las consideraciones de Yolanda Díaz relativas a que la coalición de Gobierno pasa por un momento delicado, el portavoz socialista dijo que el Gobierno de coalición está fuerte y asentado, y que hay que acostumbrarse a los debates y las discrepancias, "porque somos dos partidos diferentes". Pero recordó la gran capacidad legislativa del Ejecutivo en estos dos años.

Por otra parte, Sicilia también se refirió a la petición de Unidas Podemos de solicitar la dimisión de la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet por expulsar al diputado canario de su formación, Alberto Rodríguez, tras su condena judicial. El portavoz del PSOE aseguró que no entendía bien dicha petición y que les sorprende, "porque la presidenta del Congreso ha cumplido escrupulosamente la ley". Pero tampoco quiso hablar de "deslealtad" por parte de Unidas Podemos.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público