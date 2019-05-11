Una pulsera antiacoso y maltrato gana un premio de la Universidad de Sevilla

Una pulsera para detectar el peligro de acoso y maltrato, con manejo desde el móvil mediante una aplicación, es el proyecto ganador del programa Áurea US' Program de la Universidad de Sevilla, financiado al cien por cien por el Instituto Andaluz de la Mujer (IAM).
El sistema, aún en desarrollo, está pensado para que la pulsera trabaje en colaboración con las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado. Además, facilitaría a la portadora el contacto directo con sus familiares durante cualquier situación de acoso o violencia machista.
El equipo vencedor, formado por Gladys Arlette Corona León, Celia Cerrato Camuñas, Cristina González Antúnez, Milica Lilic y África Sánchez Vera, podrá emplear los 2.000 euros del premio en cursos de formación.
El objetivo de estas jóvenes universitarias y graduadas es ofrecer un respaldo añadido a todas las mujeres que sufren acoso callejero y sienten que su seguridad es amenazada cuando van solas por las zonas menos pobladas, de noche o en un lugar conflictivo.
