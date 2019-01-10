La empresa Tuvisa, de titularidad municipal y que gestiona el transporte de autobuses urbanos en el municipio de Vitora-Gasteiz, está investigando un altercado con tintes racistas ocurrido el miércoles 9 de enero en uno de los autobuses de la línea 7. Lo denunció en redes sociales una de las usuarias (@asmaatxo_) que en ese momento se encontraban en el autobús y que grabó la discusión con su móvil y posteriormente lo subió a su cuenta de Instagram, donde se hizo viral.

Allí en varias Stories publicadas se puede ver una discusión que se inicia cuando el conductor del autobús reprende a una niña pequeña y a su madre (de raza negra) por subir con el patinete sin cerrar. El conductor en el pasillo increpa a la madre, recordándole que ya el día anterior le había dicho que cerrara el patinete y que no la iba a dejar subir más al autobús. La madre, le dice al conductor que cerrará el patinete. En las imágenes se ve al conductor en mitad del pasillo discutiendo con la mujer que le dice que la niña tiene "necesidades especiales", a lo que el conductor responde: "Me da igual que tenga necesidades especiales". “Quien no tiene el patinete plegado no se monta en el autobús”. En ese punto la mujer le dice al conductor: "Eres un racista" y éste responde: "Soy lo que usted quiera".

La usuaria que grabó el vídeo explica en su cuenta social que la mujer "“el día anterior ya le había dicho al mismo chófer que su hija tenía problemas y que al entrar al bus la iba a distraer para poder doblarlo dentro del bus”.

La usuaria que grabó la escena comenta en su cuenta de Instagram que algunas de las personas que estaban en el autobús lanzan comentarios como: "Joder con los inmigrantes", "vete a tu puto país, porque eres mujer, que si no yo te daba".

"Soy militar y llevo 20 años matando gente como tú"

La historia no acaba ahí. En el vídeo se ve, también, como un pasajero insulta y amenaza a la mujer y a su hija y suelta una de las frases más tremendas de la discusión: "Soy militar y llevo 20 años matando gente como tú".

La usuaria relata que madre e hija decidieron bajar del autobús muy alteradas y que sólo dos personas se bajaron con ella y que le ofreció denunciar los hechos que había grabado, a lo que la mujer respondió que no quería hacerlo por miedo.

La autora de la grabación resalta el escaso respaldo recibido por la mujer y su hija por parte de los pasajeros ante los insultos recibidos.

Según resaltan algunos medios locales, la empresa Tuvisa continúa con la investigación este jueves para contar con más información y trasladarla a los grupos políticos que conforman el consejo de la empresa.

