madridActualizado:
La Unidad Central de Ciberdelincuencia de la Policía Nacional ha iniciado una investigación para lograr identificar a un hombre protagonista de un nuevo ataque racista a una mujer en el metro de Madrid. El individuo ha sido grabado insultando a otra persona con adjetivos como "sudaca de mierda" o "a ver si te crees que eres algo aquí en mi país, asquerosa".
En un vídeo difundido por redes sociales se puede apreciar a un hombre de mediana edad, moreno y con actitud violenta afrentando a una mujer que no aparece en las imágenes.
"Me cago en tus muertos, desde el más pequeño hasta el más gran de tu raza", grita el hombre "a ver si te crees que eres algo en mi país, asquerosa. Maldita escoria", y añade: "Porque es una mujer, si llega ser un hombre lo desfiguro aquí mismo, lo dejo hasta desnudo".
Asimismo, el hombre, que se quita la mascarilla en repetidas ocasiones, amenaza al resto de los pasajeros del tren: "Si alguno tiene algo que decir que lo diga ahora, que lo cojo y lo reviento. A ver quién tiene huevos dentro del vagón a decirme algo".
La Policía ha pedido ayuda a la ciudadanía por Twitter para encontrar al hombre: "Por favor, si lo reconoces o tienes más datos sobre lo ocurrido, envía la información a redesabiertas@policia.es".
No es la primera vez que ocurre este tipo de episodios en el metro de Madrid. El pasado septiembre se hizo viral un vídeo en el que tres menores -dos de 15 años y una de 16- insultaron y escupieron a una pareja ecuatoriana. Dos de ellas fueron detenidas por posibles delitos de odio y fueron puestas a disposición a la Fiscalía de Menores.
