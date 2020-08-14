madrid
El Comité Español de Representantes de Personas con Discapacidad (CERMI) ha denunciado las "graves deficiencias de accesibilidad" de la aplicación para dispositivos móviles Radar Covid, que excluye de su uso a determinadas personas con discapacidad.
El CERMI, que agrupa a más de 8.000 organizaciones del ámbito de la discapacidad, ha pedido a la Oficina de la Atención a la Discapacidad del Ministerio de Derecho Sociales y Agenda 2030 que abra investigación a la secretaría de Estado de Digitalización e Inteligencia Artificial por proporcionar una aplicación inaccesible y le inste a solventar las deficiencias detectadas con la mayor urgencia.
Radar Covid es la aplicación oficial del Gobierno para el rastreo de contactos por coronavirus y se ha puesto gratuitamente a disposición de todas las personas que desean utilizarla como forma de contribuir a reducir los contagios y a prevenir la extensión de la enfermedad.
Desde su lanzamiento hace unos días, en el CERMI se han recibido quejas de personas y de organizaciones de la discapacidad que señalan "relevantes carencias de accesibilidad, que la convierten en inutilizable para grupos específicos de este sector social".
El CERMI lamenta que en la realización de la aplicación, promovida por el ministerio de Asuntos Económicos y Transformación Digital, se hayan ignorado los criterios generales de accesibilidad universal establecidos para este tipo de soluciones digitales.
"No diseñar productos tecnológicos accesibles va en contra de la normativa vigente y supone una infracción legal sancionable, pero se agrava como en este caso cuando la falta de accesibilidad deja desprotegidos o en peor situación a las personas con discapacidad ante el impacto de la pandemia causada por el coronavirus, comprometiendo su derecho a la salud sin discriminaciones", concluye el Comité.
