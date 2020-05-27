parís
Veintiséis personas han sido detenidas en Francia y Bélgica por integrar supuestamente la red que introdujo ilegalmente en Reino Unido a 39 inmigrantes vietnamitas que fueron hallados muertos en un camión frigorífico en Essex en octubre de 2019, informó este miércoles la Fiscalía de París.
Los 13 arrestados en Francia son sospechosos de formar parte de una organización criminal que en los últimos meses alojaba y transportaba a decenas de inmigrantes procedentes del sureste asiático, especialmente de Vietnam, según señala la Fiscalía en una nota en la que no da detalles sobre los detenidos en Bélgica.
Los cuerpos de los 39 inmigrantes fueron descubiertos por los servicios de emergencia en un polígono industrial de la localidad de Grays, en el condado de Essex, el 23 de octubre del año pasado, poco después de que el contenedor llegara en ferri desde el puerto belga de Zeebrugge.
