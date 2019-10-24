Público
Essex polígono Las 39 personas halladas muertas en un camión en Essex eran chinas

Los cuerpos sin vida de los 38 adultos y un adolescente fueron encontrados en la madrugada de este miércoles después de que los agentes recibieran una llamada de los servicios de emergencia.  

La Policía mueve el contenedor donde fueron hallados los cuerpos. REUTERS

Las 39 personas halladas sin vida dentro de un camión frigorífico en un polígono industrial de la localidad de Grays, en Essex (este de Inglaterra), eran de nacionalidad china, según revelaron este jueves medios locales.

La Policía ha detenido al conductor del vehículo, un hombre de 25 años, procedente de Irlanda del Norte, al que los medios de comunicación han identificado como Mo Robinson y a quien los agentes interrogan para esclarecer las circunstancias de este suceso.

Los cuerpos sin vida de los 38 adultos y un adolescente fueron encontrados en la madrugada de este miércoles después de que los agentes recibieran una llamada de los servicios de emergencia. 

