La exhumación de Franco El PSOE pide a sus agrupaciones que hagan hoy un homenaje a las víctimas del franquismo

Quiere que, a las 12.00 horas de ese jueves, en un lugar emblemático de cada ciudad, se haga una ofrenda con rosas rojas. Asegura en una carta que "no parará" hasta exhumar todos los cadáveres que´aún quedan en las fosas comunes 

Vista del Valle de los Caídos, en las horas previas a la exhumación de los restos del dictador Francisco Franco. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

La dirección federal del PSOE ha remitido una carta a todas sus agrupaciones del partido para que este jueves, a las 12.00 horas, realicen un homenaje en algún lugar emblemático de sus ciudades "con una ofrenda de flores o con coronas de rosas rojas",  en memoria "de las víctimas de la guerra civil y del franquismo".

En la carta, a la que ha tenido acceso Público, se informa de la exhumación de los restos del dictador y se afirma que desde el PSOE, "se valora muy positivamente la decisión del Gobierno". Y se añade: "Ningún enemigo de la democracia, ningún genocida, merece tener un lugar de culto o un lugar de enaltecimiento público".

Para el PSOE la exhumación del dictador "es un hito histórico, simbólico, de ruptura con el pasado franquista y de mirar al futuro", y se destaca el "compromiso del PSOE de seguir trabajando por el conocimiento de la verdad, la justicia y la reparación".

Además, la dirección socialista se compromete "a no parar hasta exhumar los cadáveres que aún quedan en las fosas comunes y devolver toda la dignidad a las víctimas del franquismo",  se dice en la carta.

El PSOE, en la misiva, añade finalmente que "la dignidad, la memoria, la reparación, la justicia no reabren heridas, lo que hacen es cerrar las heridas que hay aun abiertas y refuerzan nuestra democracia".

El candidato del PSOE a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, manifestó el pasado miércoles en Zamora el carácter histórico de esta jornada y llamó a "celebrar un gran triunfo de la democracia española",

