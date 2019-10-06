Rescatan a 186 migrantes en las costas de Cartagena

El número de migrantes llegados a las costas de Cartagena desde la mañana del sábado asciende a 186, después de que esta tarde fueran interceptadas frente al litoral de Cabo de Palos cuatro nuevas embarcaciones con 43 migrantes a bordo, con lo que ya son 17 las embarcaciones llegadas a la Región.
La primera de las pateras, una con nueve tripulantes, entre ellos una mujer, ha sido localizada a 30 millas del litoral de Cabo de Palos, y la segunda, con once migrantes a bordo, a 16 millas, según han informado fuentes de la delegación de gobierno en Murcia, que han indicado que todos han sido trasladados al Puerto de Cartagena para ser atendidos por Cruz Roja.
A última hora de esta tarde se han localizado otras dos pateras con 23 migrantes que están siendo trasladadas al puerto de Cartagena por embarcaciones de Salvamento Marítimo.
Estas dos embarcaciones se suman a las 13 pateras llegadas desde la mañana del sábado a las costas de Cartagena con 143 migrantes a bordo, en su mayoría argelinos y entre ellos varios menores y un bebé, que fueron interceptadas por la Guardia Civil, Salvamento Marítimo y patrulleras de Frontex.
Ayer fueron interceptadas cinco pateras con 49 migrantes de origen argelino a bordo, entre ellos un bebé y dos menores, intentando llegar a las costas de la Región de Murcia, y la pasada madrugada llegaron al Puerto de Santa Lucía de Cartagena otras ocho embarcaciones con 94 migrantes localizadas a últimas horas del día.
