El director general de Tráfico en funciones, Pere Navarro, ha confirmado este martes que el accidente en el que perdieron la vida el futbolista José Antonio Reyes y su primo se debió a un exceso de velocidad, aunque no ha precisado más detalles porque la investigación aún se está ultimando. Navarro ha indicado a los periodistas que "detrás del accidente está la velocidad", ya que el vehículo se salió de la vía, volcó y se incendió.
El siniestro tuvo lugar sobre las 11:40 horas del pasado sábado en el término municipal de Alcalá de Guadaíra (Sevilla). Algunas informaciones apuntan a que el vehículo iba a más de 200 kms/h.
El director general de Tráfico en funciones ha explicado que el de Reyes "es un caso muy visible, pero llevamos 411 muertos en carreteras este año" y ha precisado que "detrás está la velocidad, pero se está acabando de hacer la investigación para tener todos los detalles". "Pero la salida de vía, vuelta e incendio es un problema de velocidad", ha añadido, subrayando que "en seguridad vial la alta velocidad es lo que mata".
Ha explicado que la investigación "no es tan complicada", pero "es un caso en el que vale la pena asegurarse, ya que es mejor hacerlo bien que hacerlo rápido", y ha pedido que se deje tiempo a la Guardia Civil.
Ha recordado que a 120 kilómetros por hora se necesita un campo de fútbol para frenar, eso si hace sol y el vehículo tiene buenos neumáticos, y ha remarcado: "Uno puede comprar coche cinco estrellas, con medidas de seguridad, pero las pruebas se hacen a 63 kilómetros por hora y si vas a alta velocidad y te estrellas no te va a servir de nada".
