José Antonio Reyes Fallece José Antonio Reyes en un accidente de tráfico en Sevilla

El jugador de fútbol militó en el Sevilla, Arsenal, Real Madrid y Atlético de Madrid, entre otros. 

Jose Antonio Reyes, capitan del Sevilla FC y el presidente del club, José Castro, a su llegada esta madrugada al aeropuerto de Sevilla con la Copa de la Europa League. /EFE

El futbolista José Antonio Reyes falleció este sábado en un accidente de tráfico en la provincia de Sevilla, informó el Sevilla FC, club en el que se formó.

"No podríamos ofrecer una noticia peor. Ha fallecido en accidente de tráfico nuestro querido canterano José Antonio Reyes. Descanse en paz", anuncia el Sevilla en su cuenta oficial Twitter.

Reyes, actualmente en el Extremadura pero con una trayectoria en el Sevilla, Real Madrid, Arsenal y Atlético de Madrid, entre otros, falleció en un accidente de tráfico registrado a las 11.40 horas en la autovía A-376, de Sevilla a Utrera, al salirse de la calzada e incendiarse el vehículo en el que viajaba.

Fuentes del Servicio de Emergencia 112 de Andalucía han confirmado a Efe este accidente, del que fueron alertados por varias llamadas telefónicas. Al lugar del siniestro se han trasladado efectivos de bomberos, Guardia Civil y servicios sanitarios.

