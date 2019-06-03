Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El coche de Reyes circulaba a 237 kms/h en el momento del accidente

Según informa Mundo Deportivo, el accidente se produjo por causa de un reventón en una de las ruedas del vehículo, un Mercedes Brabus S550 de 380 CV.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una foto de archivo de Jose Antonio Reyes.

Una foto de archivo de Jose Antonio Reyes.

El coche de José Antonio Reyes, futbolista que ha fallecido este sábado, circulaba a 237 kilómetros por hora en el momento del accidente de tráfico. La causa de que el coche se saliera de la carretera fue el reventón de una rueda.

El atestado de la Guardia Civil informa que la colisión provocó la muerte directa del deportista, según informa el diario Mundo Deportivo.

Las informaciones de este medio deportivo apuntan que el reventón de una rueda, junto con la excesiva velocidad, podrían haber sido los detonantes del accidente de tráfico, que se produjo a las 11.40 horas del sábado en Sevilla.

El estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuan ha acogido este domingo la despedida a José Antonio Reyes (Utrera, Sevilla, 1983), jugador hasta la fecha del UD Extremadura y "leyenda eterna" del Sevilla FC, como lo ha calificado el club en redes sociales, tras fallecer este pasado sábado en un accidente de tráfico en la localidad sevillana de Alcalá de Guadaíra.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad