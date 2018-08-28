El ministro de Ciencia, Innovación y Universidades, Pedro Duque, ha asegurado este martes que ve "aberrante" que se amenace a cómicos por "hacer un par de bromas", después de que el humorista Rober Bodegas haya tenido que retirar un monólogo en el que habla sobre la comunidad gitana por haber recibido "400 amenazas de muerte".
A través de un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter, Duque ha lamentado la reacción al vídeo del cómico de Pantomima Full y ha compartido un par de vídeos en los que se hace humor sobre su figura como astronauta.
Bodegas explicó este lunes en un comunicado que, a raíz del vídeo de su actuación, ha recibido amenazas e incluso ha habido "batidas" para "buscar venganza, además de los miles de insultos". Por ello, el cómico ha pedido disculpas a "todas las personas que hayan podido sentirse ofendidas".
"Me parece aberrante amenazar a cómicos por hacer un par de bromas" ha escrito el ministro, a la vez que ha recordado dos fragmentos de programas como 'Muchachada Nui' o del dúo Cruz y Raya- en los que se trata la figura de Duque antes de su etapa como ministro.
