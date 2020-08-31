Estás leyendo: Roberto Leal da positivo en coronavirus

Roberto Leal Roberto Leal da positivo en coronavirus

El presentador de 'Pasapalabra' ha dado positivo durante las vacaciones y comunica en redes sociales que se encuentra en cuarentena.

El presentador Roberto Leal en una imagen de archivo. / ADP

El presentador de Pasapalabra, Roberto Leal, ha informado a través de sus redes sociales que ha dado positivo por coronavirus, por lo que se encuentra en cuarentena. Asegura encontrarse "muy bien" y que sus síntomas son "leves". 

Además, ha desvelado quién será su sustituto en el programa. Antena 3 ha designado a Manel Fuentes, otra de las caras más conocidas de la cadena, para "ponerse al frente hasta que vuelva" Leal, ha comentado el presentador en Twitter. 

El presentador ha dado las gracias a su compañero y a sus seguidores por su apoyo. En un mensaje de ánimo ha asegurado que Pasapalabra "sigue on fire".

