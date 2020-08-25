Estás leyendo: El doctor Jesús Candel, 'Spiriman', anuncia en redes sociales que padece cáncer

Doctor Spiriman El doctor Jesús Candel, 'Spiriman', anuncia en redes sociales que padece cáncer

Reconoce que ya es un enfermo "de riesgo" y paciente oncológico y que tendrá que vacunarse de la covid-19 cuando esté disponible la vacuna, al tiempo que anima a que lo hagan quienes también deban hacerlo.

Jesús Candel, conocido como Spiriman, en la manifestación en Granada bajo el lema "Granada por una sanidad pública y digna". EFE/Pepe Torres
EFE

El doctor Jesús Candel, conocido en internet como 'Spiriman' y referente en las protestas sanitarias en Granada, ha anunciado este martes a través de sus redes sociales que padece cáncer, motivo por el que ya hace varias semanas comunicó que estaría "desconectado un largo período de tiempo".

Este médico, que lidera la asociación 'Justicia por la Sanidad', ha mostrado su agradecimiento a quienes se han preocupado por su estado de salud en los últimos días y ha explicado que el pasado 4 de agosto decidió "por caprichos del destino, luchar contra el cáncer".

"Uno, además, muy agresivo y extendido por distintas partes de mi cuerpo", ha indicado Candel en una comunicación pública que coincide con su 44 cumpleaños y en la que comparte su opinión "ante tanta incertidumbre que nos invade en estos momentos". Anuncia, además, que en octubre publicará un libro con sus propuestas para cambiar el "rumbo" de España.

Asimismo, reconoce que ya es un enfermo "de riesgo" y paciente oncológico y que tendrá que vacunarse de la covid-19 cuando esté disponible la vacuna, al tiempo que anima a que lo hagan quienes también deban hacerlo.

"El mundo está bloqueado por este puñetero virus y como ya os he dicho muchas veces en mis vídeos en las redes sociales, la evidencia científica manda y salva muchas vidas", ha explicado.

