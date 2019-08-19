Público
Robos Un grupo rodea y roba con violencia al embajador de Afganistán en Barcelona

El embajador de Afganistán en España ha sido víctima de un atraco con violencia en Barcelona, donde un grupo de jóvenes le rodearon y le tiraron al suelo para robarle el reloj de lujo que portaba. El pasado junio, otro alto cargo extranjero, falleció en la capital catalana por las heridas que sufrió tras ser víctima de un intento de robo del bolso.

17/06/2019 - Mossos d'Esquadra / EFE

El embajador de Afganistán en España ha sido víctima  de un atraco con violencia en Barcelona, donde un grupo de jóvenes le rodearon y le tiraron al suelo para robarle el reloj.

El suceso ocurrió sobre las 21:45 horas este domingo, en la Vía Laietana, cerca de la céntrica estación de Metro de Sant Jaume, en Ciutat Vella, cuando cinco jóvenes asaltaron al diplomático para quitarle el reloj de lujo que llevaba, según han explicado a Efe fuentes conocedoras de los hechos.

La víctima cayó al suelo y sufrió algunos rasguños, según un portavoz de los Mossos d'Esquadra, que trabajan ahora para tratar de identificar a los autores del robo.Se trata del segundo robo violento que sufre en los últimos meses en Barcelona un alto cargo extranjero.

El pasado mes de junio, la vicepresidenta de la Comisión Presidencial de Cultura para Asia de Corea del Sur falleció en la capital catalana como consecuencia de las graves heridas que sufrió tras ser víctima de un intento de robo del bolso por el método del tirón.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra también han informado de que anoche una turista de avanzada edad resultó herida en Ciutat Vella cuando un ladrón le robó la cadena de un tirón y la tiró al suelo. Según la Cadena Ser, la víctima tenía 91 años y tuvo que ser atendida por los servicios médicos, que le dieron puntos de sutura en la cabeza y en una mano. 

