Muere una vicepresidenta de Corea del Sur que fue herida de gravedad tras un intento de robo en Barcelona

Muere una alto cargo del Gobierno de Corea del Sur que resultó herida grave el pasado lunes cuando un motorista le intentó robar el bolso de un tirón en Barcelona.
Según han informado fuentes policiales, la mujer, de 49 años y que ejercía de vicepresidenta de la Comisión Presidencial de Cultura para Asia de Corea del Sur, ha fallecido a primera hora de esta tarde en el hospital, en el que ingresó en estado grave la noche del pasado lunes tras el intento de robo.
La mujer caminaba hacia las 22.30 horas del pasado lunes cerca de los cines del centro comercial de Diagonal Mar, en el distrito barcelonés de Sant Martí, cuando un motorista pasó a su lado y le dio un tirón del bolso con la intención de arrebatárselo.
Aunque el ladrón no logró llevarse el bolso de la mujer, provocó que cayera al suelo y se golpeara la cabeza, con lo que quedó inconsciente y gravemente herida y fue evacuada en ambulancia a un centro hospitalario.
Ahora podría imputarse también un delito de homicidio
La División de Investigación Criminal (DIC) de los Mossos d'Esquadra abrieron una investigación para aclarar las circunstancias del suceso y tratar de identificar al autor o autores del intento de robo violento, a los que ahora podría imputarse también un delito de homicidio.
Entre otras diligencias, los agentes han tomado declaración a los testigos del intento de robo y han contactado con los comercios de la zona para recabar las imágenes de las cámaras de seguridad por si pueden aportar datos que permitan identificar al autor o autores del suceso.
