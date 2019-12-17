Público
RTVE Enric Hernández asume la dirección de los Informativos de TVE tras la renuncia de Almudena Ariza

El director de Información y Actualidad del ente público asumirá el cargo temporalmente. En los próximos meses el periodista procurará identificar el perfil más idóneo para ocupar ese puesto.

Enric Hernández, director de Información y Actualidad de RTVE RTVE

El director de Información y Actualidad de RTVE, Enric Hernández, asumirá temporalmente el próximo mes de enero la dirección de los Servicios Informativos de TVE, según han informado a Efe este martes fuentes de la Corporación.

Hernández ha valorado este martes con los Consejos de Informativos de TVE y Medios Interactivos las consecuencias de la renuncia de la periodista Almudena Ariza a dirigir los Informativos al considerar la reportera que era "insuficiente" el respaldo obtenido en el referéndum celebrado este lunes entre los trabajadores.

Según las fuentes, Enric Hernández ha comunicado que asumirá temporalmente las funciones de Begoña Alegría, que "cesa por voluntad propia el 31 de diciembre", y en breve anunciará el resto del equipo directivo.

En los próximos meses, según las fuentes, el periodista procurará identificar el perfil más idóneo para ocupar ese puesto, clave en la estructura de TVE.

Los profesionales de TVE votaron este lunes el nombramiento de Ariza como nueva directora de los Servicios Informativos del ente publico con 308 votos a favor (61,85 %), 117 en contra (23,49 %) y 73 votos en blanco (14,65 %), en una consulta a 3.200 trabajadores.

Ariza iba a sustituir en el cargo a Begoña Alegría, cuya consulta en 2018 registró 855 votos, de los que un 85,38 % fueron favorables, un 5,61 contrarios y un 9 % blancos.

