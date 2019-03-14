Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Madrid Central Las sanciones de Madrid Central comenzarán a imponerse desde este sábado

Desde el Ayuntamiento de Madrid destacaban que desde la puesta en marcha de Madrid Central en fase de pruebas la demanda de transporte público ha aumentado más de un 3% en días laborables y un 6% en festivos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vista de una señal vertical situada en la Calle de Atocha que el Ayuntamiento de Madrid | EFE

Vista de una señal vertical situada en la Calle de Atocha que el Ayuntamiento de Madrid | EFE

Las sanciones por circular indebidamente por Madrid Central comenzarán a imponerse a partir de este sábado, 16 de marzo.

Desde el Ayuntamiento de Madrid destacaban semanas atrás que desde
la puesta en funcionamiento de Madrid Central en fase de pruebas la demanda de transporte público ha aumentado más de un 3% en días laborables y un 6% en festivos.

El mayor descenso del tráfico privado se ha registrado en Gran Vía, con una caída del 25,8%, eliminando los efectos de la huelga del taxi.

El Ayuntamiento también ha destacado la reducción del tráfico en San Bernardo (-3,8%) y en la calle Toledo (-10%), así como el descenso en las calles del perímetro de Madrid Central (-3,7%). El descenso en la M-30 ha sido del 0,5%.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad