Sanidad decide vacunar a la Selección Española de Fútbol a días de la Eurocopa

La medida llega después de que los jugadores Sergio Busquets y Diego Llorente dieran positivo.

Luis Enrique da instrucciones a los jugadores de la selección durante un entrenamiento
Luis Enrique da instrucciones a los jugadores de la selección durante un entrenamiento. EP

madrid

Actualizado:

La selección española recibirá luz verde para la vacunación este miércoles después de que la comisión de Salud Pública optara por no tomar una decisión al respecto en su reunión de este martes.

El proceso no va a afectar a las comunidades autónomas porque la vacunación va a correr a cargo de médicos del Ejército de Defensa.

Esta decisión del Ministerio de Sanidad llega después de que los jugadores Sergio Busquets y Diego Llorente dieran positivo. Así, el equipo de Luis Enrique viajará ya con las dosis puestas el próximo domingo 13 de junio

Mientras, Luis Enrique ya cuenta con 17 futbolistas en una "burbuja paralela" para echar mano de ellos en caso de urgencia.

El ministro de Deportes José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes confirmó este martes que se iba a vacunar a la selección asegurando que se trata de "una excepción".

"Nos representan. No vacunamos a un colectivo concreto, vacunamos a los jugadores de la selección porque nos representan. A mi juicio, representar a España lo merece", justificó Uribes.

