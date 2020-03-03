Estás leyendo: La Sanidad pierde 18.320 profesionales en plena crisis del coronavirus

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

CSIF La Sanidad pierde 18.320 profesionales en plena crisis del coronavirus

La Central Sindical Independiente y de Funcionarios asegura que el sistema sanitario pierde empleo al mismo nivel de 2013, en la época de los recortes

Hospital Torrejón de Ardoz
Acceso principal del Hospital Universitario de Torrejón de Ardoz. (FERNANDO VILLAR | EFE).

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Público

En plena campaña de la gripe, a lo que hay que añadir la crisis del coronavirus —en España ya son más de 120 los afectados–, el sindicato la Central Sindical Independiente y de Funcionarios (CSIF), sindicato más representativo en las administraciones públicas denuncia que el sector sanitario ha perdido en lo que va de año 18.320 puestos de trabajo

El sindicato  se remite a los datos de empleo publicados este martes. "Estos niveles de destrucción de empleo a principio de año no se producían desde 2013, la época de los recortes en personal y políticas de ajustes de las diferentes administraciones", recuerda CSIF en su nota de prensa.

El CSIF cree que estas cifras reflejan, además,  el abuso de la contratación de interinos y la precariedad en el empleo público. Por eso, el CSIF "exige al Gobierno y a las diferentes administraciones públicas agilizar las ofertas de empleo" y recuerda que en sanidad las contrataciones llevan un retraso de hasta dos años en función de las comunidades autónomas. También pide revisar la aplicación del acuerdo para estabilizar plazas, dado que previsiblemente no se va a cumplir el objetivo de reducir la interinidad al 8%, según explica en su nota.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú