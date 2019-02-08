Público
Sexismo en el ocio Mujeres y hombres pagarán lo mismo en las discotecas del País Vasco

El Gobierno del País Vasco ha aprobado una ley que prohíbe la diferencia de precio entre hombres y mujeres en las entradas a discotecas y espectáculos públicos para evitar que sean usadas como reclamo.

Imagen de archivo de una discoteca | EFE

El Gobierno del País Vasco ha aprobado una ley para que la asistencia a espectáculos públicos y actividades recreativas sea plenamente igualitaria. Para ello, se prohíbe la diferencia de precio entre hombres y mujeres en las entradas a discotecas y espectáculos públicos, o cualquier tipo de distinción por razón de sexo, religión, origen u orientación sexual.

Tras la aplicación nuevo reglamento, que entrará en vigor en abril, las discotecas o salas de ocio del País Vasco ya no podrán ofrecer la entrada gratuita a mujeres hecho que, como venían denunciando desde organizaciones feministas, se usa como reclamo para llenar los locales.

La normativa, complementaria a la ley vigente en el País Vasco desde 2015 de Espectáculos Públicos y Actividades Recreativas, busca “la convivencia pacífica entre el derecho al ocio y el resto de derechos que asiste a la ciudadanía”. Por ello, el derecho de admisión a discotecas, conciertos o salas de ocio no podrá ser discriminatorio.

El Gobierno vasco regula así los aspectos básicos de la legislación sobre espectáculos públicos, fija las medidas de higiene y seguridad de los locales que alberguen eventos de ocio, establece las condiciones del derecho de admisión y venta de entradas, y estipula el tipo de funciones de los porteros.

La entrada a los recintos de ocio deberá ser gestionada por los porteros que pasarán a ser catalogados como “personal de servicio de admisión”, persona con funciones diferentes a las de los vigilantes de seguridad, y cuyas competencias básicas serán el control del acceso a los locales, que no se supere el aforo de los mismos o vigilar la compra/venta de entradas, entre otras funciones.

No obstante, los porteros y encargados de las entradas a las salas no podrán negar la entrada a ninguna persona por razones de sexo, raza, religión, nacionalidad, orientación sexual o identidad de género. A su vez, las mujeres no tendrán preferencia en la entrada para evitar que sean usadas como reclamo.

