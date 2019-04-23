El Comité Español de Representantes de Personas con Discapacidad (Cermi) ha denunciado este martes al cómico David Suárez ante la policía por un comentario en Twitter que considera vejatorio para algunas personas discapacitadas.
En un comunicado, el Comité detalla que ha presentado esta denuncia por un tuit que Suárez publicó el pasado jueves en la red social que decía: "El otro día me hicieron la mejor mamada de mi vida. El secreto fue que la chica usó muchas babas. Alguna ventaja tenía que tener el síndrome de down".
El otro día me hicieron la mejor mamada de mi vida. El secreto fue que la chica usó muchas babas. Alguna ventaja tenía que tener el síndrome de down.— David Suárez (@DavidSuarez_V) 18 de abril de 2019
La denuncia ha sido registrada ante la Oficina de Delitos de Odio de la Policía, al considerar que este tuit "atenta contra la dignidad e integridad moral de las personas con discapacidad, las ridiculiza e incita al odio".
Asimismo, el Comité ha criticado que estos mensajes se amparen bajo el paraguas del humor con estos comentarios para realizar comentarios que ocasionan un grave perjuicio a la imagen de este colectivo y mantiene el estigma en sus vidas.
El CERMI denuncia ante la Oficina de Delitos de Odio de la Policía las agresiones verbales en redes de David Suárez contra las personas con discapacidad https://t.co/tD5VRhPbCd— CERMI Estatal (@Cermi_Estatal) 23 de abril de 2019
El Cermi ha señalado que estos comentarios vulneran tanto la Convención Internacional de los Derechos de las Personas con Discapacidad como la Ley General de los Derechos de las Personas con Discapacidad.
Por ello, ha solicitado ante la citada Oficina y ante el Ministerio de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social, que se inicie una instrucción para evaluar los hechos y se sancione de forma adecuada a este cómico.
