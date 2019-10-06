Público
Los socios del Barça aprueban retirar las medallas honoríficas a Franco

Una mayoría absoluta aplastante de 671 socios compromisarios votaron a favor de la retirada de las distinciones, frente a dos votos en contra y 7 en blanco.

El dictador Francisco Franco durante un partido de fútbol.

Los socios compromisarios del FC Barcelona decidieron este domingo retirar las distinciones otorgadas por la entidad en su día al general Francisco Franco.

El resto de puntos del orden del día -la aprobación de las cuentas de la temporada pasada, del presupuesto de la siguiente, así como la ratificación de Joan Manel Trayter como Síndic del socio- fueron ratificados mayoritariamente por los socios asistentes. 

De los 4.529 socios convocados, como mucho estuvieron presentes en las votaciones un máximo de 724 compromisarios. La asamblea dejó sin efecto las distinciones otorgadas al general Francisco Franco en 1951, 1971 y 1974 y todos los efectos honoríficos vinculados a su entrega.

La decisión se tomó por una mayoría absoluta aplastante de los socios compromisarios de la entidad con 671 votos a favor de la retirada de las distinciones, 2 en contra y 7 en blanco.

"Ha pasado demasiado tiempo, demasiadas directivas. En el 2003 ya lo valoramos, pero no encontramos documentación. El año pasado encontramos la documentación y, por ello, lo hemos podido retirar", recordó el presidente del Barcelona, Josep Maria Bartomeu, en su turno de palabra.

