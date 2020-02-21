BILBAOActualizado:
El incendio desatado la pasada noche en el vertedero de Zaldibar (Bizkaia), derrumbado desde el pasado 6 de febrero, ha sido sofocado, aunque un retén de vigilancia permanece en el lugar de forma preventiva, según ha informado el Gobierno Vasco.
Tras reavivarse el fuego anoche, los bomberos han llegado en la mañana de este viernes a las llamas. Los equipos de extinción barajaban la posibilidad de nuevos incendios espontáneos y por eso dotaciones vigilaban la zona del derrumbe de la escombrera.
Ha sido a las 8.00 horas cuando la maquinaria pesada ha podido acceder al lugar en el que se encontraba el incendio y ha sido sofocado en casi siete horas. El retén de vigilancia se mantendrá en la zona de forma preventiva.
Durante la mañana y debido al nuevo incendio, el Gobierno Vasco ha decidido reactivar las medidas preventivas de no ventilar las casas y de no hacer deporte al aire libre en el barrio de San Lorenzo de Ermua (Bizkaia), el más próximo al derrumbe del vertedero de Zaldibar.
