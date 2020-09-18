Estas son las zonas básicas de Madrid afectadas por las restricciones

madridActualizado:
La Comunidad de Madrid restringirá desde este lunes la movilidad en 37 zonas básicas de salud ante el aumento de los contagios. Se encuentran en seis distritos de la capital y en ocho municipios de la región. Las medias afectarán a 855.193 madrileños.
En estas áreas se restringe la entrada y la salida salvo para cuestiones básicas, como los desplazamientos al lugar de trabajo, a una citación judicial o para ir al colegio, según ha afirmado la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, quien admite que la región no tiene "herramientas" para hacer frente al virus. Además, se cierran los parques y se limitan las reuniones sociales a seis personas.
Estas son las zonas básicas de salud afectadas:
Los zonas básicas de salud de los municipios afectados
-Fuenlabrada: las zonas de Fuenlabrada Alicante, Cuzco y Francia.
- Humanes de Madrid
-Moraleja de Enmedio
- Parla: San Blas e Isabel II.
- Getafe: Las Margaritas y Sánchez Morate.
- San Sebastián de los Reyes: Reyes Católicos.
- Alcobendas: Chopera y Miraflores.
Las zonas afectadas de los distritos de la capital
- Carabanchel: Puerta Bonita, Vista Alegre y Guayaba.
- Usera: Almendrales, Las Calesas, Zofío, Orcasur y San Fermín.
- Villaverde: San Andrés, San Cristóbal, El Espinillo y Los Rosales.
- Villa de Vallecas: Villa de Vallecas
- Puente de Vallecas: Entrevías, Martínez de la Riva, San Diego, Numancia, Peña Prieta, Pozo del Tío Raimundo, Ángela Uriarte, Alcalá de Guadaira y Federica Montseny.
- Ciudad Lineal: Doctor Cirajas, Ghandi, Daroca y La Elipa, en Ciudad Lineal.
