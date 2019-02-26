La Policía Local de València ha detenido a un hombre de 21 años por presuntamente agredir a sus padres al no encontrar su móvil. El joven entró en casa en estado alterado para reclamarles su teléfono. Los hechos se produjeron sobre la una de la mañana de este pasado lunes en una vivienda del barrio de Arrancapins de València.
El 092 recibió el aviso de un episodio de malos tratos en el ámbito familiar. Los padres contaron a la patrulla que su hijo había entrado al domicilio en estado alterado reclamando su móvil, que al parecer no encontraba. Según su versión, el joven inició acto seguido una discusión y empezó a tirar objetos por el suelo, tras lo que supuestamente les agredió.
Por todo ello, el hombre fue detenido y trasladado a la Inspección Central de Guardia, mientras que los padres fueron trasladados a un centro médico para recibir asistencia. En la operación participaron efectivos de la segunda unidad de distrito de Russafa y la Unidad de Convivencia y Seguridad (UCOS) de la Policía Local de València.
